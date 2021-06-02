Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,340 shares of company stock worth $1,250,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

