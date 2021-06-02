HYCON (HYC) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $340.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00099452 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,023,383,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,673,383,294 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

