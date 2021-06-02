Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 135,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,319,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,620,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

