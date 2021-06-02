HyperCash Market Capitalization Achieves $44.69 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and $6.44 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,869.00 or 1.00075296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.40 or 0.01163830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00435346 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00538346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00090236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004300 BTC.

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

