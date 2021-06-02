HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0152 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $168,164.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00083058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.01049021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.74 or 0.09702635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00053654 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

