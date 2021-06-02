HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 680,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

HYRE opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.88. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 over the last three months. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

