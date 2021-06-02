I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after buying an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67. I-Mab has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.80.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

