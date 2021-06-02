iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$70.23. iA Financial shares last traded at C$69.75, with a volume of 1,241,749 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.69.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3909175 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

