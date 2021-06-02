IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

