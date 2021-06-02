Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IBDRY traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,790. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.45. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $61.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iberdrola stock. Crow Point Partners purchased a new stake in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

