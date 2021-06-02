iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.42. iBio shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 3,835,149 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 895.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 82,693 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 69.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 40.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iBio in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in iBio by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

