Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $34,750.12 on Major Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $866,625.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $34,750.12 or 0.91512249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00284712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00185680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01204552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.55 or 1.00103650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033060 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

