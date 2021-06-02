ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00188659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.01042689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.