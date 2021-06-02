iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLK opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.66 and a beta of 0.53. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.