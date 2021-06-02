Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Up 38.7% This Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $13,297.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00283096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00187732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.01066342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.95 or 1.00048973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

