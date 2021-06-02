IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of IDACORP worth $39,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after purchasing an additional 732,674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 240,376 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

