Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.53% of Identiv worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Identiv during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Identiv stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $345.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

