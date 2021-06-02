IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) & Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Financial Survey

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 5 0 3.00

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $474.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.16%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37% IDEXX Laboratories 23.59% 131.51% 31.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and IDEXX Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 120.60 -$4.29 million N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 17.45 $581.78 million $6.71 82.52

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers and SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market; in-clinic chemistry, blood and urine chemistry, hematology, and SediVue Dx analyzers; SNAP rapid assays test kits. In addition, it provides Colilert, Colilert-18, and Colisure tests, which detect the presence of total coliforms and E. coli in water; Enterolert, Pseudalert, Filta-Max and Filta-Max xpress, Legiolert, and Quanti-Tray products; veterinary software and services for independent veterinary clinics and corporate groups. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.