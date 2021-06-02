IG Gold (IGG) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $38,340.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00069038 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00283923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004783 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021233 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

