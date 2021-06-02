IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 505.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,672 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IGM Biosciences worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $329,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,941 shares of company stock worth $211,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

