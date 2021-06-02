Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Trading Up 0.1%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY)

