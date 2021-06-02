IGToken Market Capitalization Hits $25,638.63 (IG)

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One IGToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IGToken has a market cap of $25,638.63 and approximately $546.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IGToken has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00081914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.01021821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.09428724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051751 BTC.

IGToken Coin Profile

IGToken (IG) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,024,188 coins. The Reddit community for IGToken is https://reddit.com/r/IGToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IGToken’s official website is igtoken.net . IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGToken is a decentralization prediction platform, hoping to establish a consensus forecasting system with the same weight as the same, and use large data intelligent computing and analysis to realize enterprise application forecast. IGToken is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

