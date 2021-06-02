Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

