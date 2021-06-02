Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to post $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
