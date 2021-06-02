Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $64.15 on Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $351,324.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $64.15 or 0.00170025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.01204376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.56 or 1.00034999 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00033053 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

