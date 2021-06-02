Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 43.6% in May

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 29th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ILUS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
