Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 43.6% in May

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the April 29th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ILUS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

