ImageCash (IMGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $105,040.04 and $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,417,086 coins and its circulating supply is 5,298,086 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

