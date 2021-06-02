ImageCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $90,878.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $301,726.08 and $90,878.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,191,948 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.