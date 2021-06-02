iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Head to Head Analysis

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.50 $7.02 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.37 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -2.04% -39.30% -4.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

