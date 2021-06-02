Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Immunovant stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $920.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

