Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 176.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunovant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

