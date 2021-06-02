Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $20.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $920.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

