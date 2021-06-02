Immunovant Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,352% compared to the typical daily volume of 214 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMVT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 122.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,626 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

