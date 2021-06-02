Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.78.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.93. 2,594,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,409. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$30.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.55.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
