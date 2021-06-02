Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.78.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.93. 2,594,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,409. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$30.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.55.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

