Incent (INCNT) Price Up 33.6% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Incent has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $369,419.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

