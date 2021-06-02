Indorse Token 1-Day Volume Tops $285.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $592,308.98 and approximately $285.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.95 or 0.01034810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.10 or 0.09567540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

