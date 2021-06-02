Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.30. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

ISMAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.