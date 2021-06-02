Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $142,263.00 in Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 1,866,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

