Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $21.02 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $2,143.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

