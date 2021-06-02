Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Ingredion worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

