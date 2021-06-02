Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 50.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $989,251.11 and $1,722.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.53 or 0.01021472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.38 or 0.09547398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.