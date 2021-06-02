Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.69. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 53,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $36,741.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $50,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,096 shares of company stock valued at $123,761. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

