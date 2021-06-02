INO COIN (INO) Market Cap Reaches $636.17 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. INO COIN has a market cap of $636.17 million and $131,012.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00009424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.01021388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09483432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051220 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

