Insider Buying: Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) Insider Buys 1,312 Shares of Stock

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Shares of LON:FSFL remained flat at $GBX 98 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 640,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,509. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.26. The company has a market cap of £595.72 million and a PE ratio of -51.58. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 95.90 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently -3.59%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

