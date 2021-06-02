Insider Buying: GWR Group Limited (ASX:GWR) Insider Purchases 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

GWR Group Limited (ASX:GWR) insider Gary Lyons bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$216,000.00 ($154,285.71).

GWR Group Company Profile

GWR Group Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mining projects in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, gold, and tungsten, as well as gypsum, and lithium/tantalum/berylium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Wiluna West Gold and Iron projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Golden West Resources Limited and changed its name to GWR Group Limited in December 2013.

