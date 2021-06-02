Insider Buying: Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Insider Purchases 13,790 Shares of Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) insider Stephen Coggins bought 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,306 ($25,223.41).

SNX opened at GBX 137.84 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synectics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £24.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.96.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

