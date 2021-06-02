Insider Buying: U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Insider Buys 94,639 Shares of Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton bought 94,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £90,853.44 ($118,700.60).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Richard Upton acquired 12,580 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,699.40 ($15,285.34).

UAI opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £122.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.80. U and I Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

