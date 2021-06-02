Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 153,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

