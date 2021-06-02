Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00.
Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 153,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
