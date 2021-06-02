Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £13,910 ($18,173.50).
Shares of LON:AJB traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 427.20 ($5.58). The company had a trading volume of 566,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,714. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a one year high of GBX 487 ($6.36).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
