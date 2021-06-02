Insider Selling: Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Sells 504 Shares of Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $20,679.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,683.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. 123,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,401. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

