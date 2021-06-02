Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.04.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.